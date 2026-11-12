Tourism NI hosts “vital” Inclusive & Accessible Tourism Seminar in Derry~Londonderry

Tourism Northern Ireland this week hosted an event in Derry~Londonderry aimed at supporting tourism and hospitality businesses improve the accessibility and inclusivity of the services and experiences they offer visitors.

Around 50 industry representatives attended the Inclusive & Accessible Tourism Seminar at the White Horse Hotel to discover how they can take the next step in their accessibility journey, whether starting out or building on existing progress.

Hosted by local musical comedian Emer Maguire, the event was delivered in partnership with Derry City & Strabane District Council and Visit Derry as part of Tourism NI’s ongoing Business Support Programme.

Adopting an inclusive approach can have practical benefits for tourism businesses. Research shows that the spending power of disabled people and their households represents a major economic opportunity, yet many businesses are still missing out due to accessibility barriers.

Addressing these barriers can unlock significant revenue, improve customer loyalty, and support inclusive growth.

During the session, Tourism NI’s Inclusive & Accessible Tourism toolkit was showcased to highlight the range of supports available, alongside an update on investments and local case studies related to Derry to inspire best practice and show how others have navigated the journey towards accessibility and inclusion. This can be accessed at www.tourismni.com/accessibility

Those gathered were welcomed by Carolyn Boyd, Industry Development Manager at Tourism NI.

Among the speakers was Mark Thompson, Visitor Information Manager at Tourism NI, who spoke about how industry can take steps to increase their visibility to this lucrative market, while Jennifer O’Donnell, from Derry City & Strabane District Council, shared recent initiatives which support local businesses to increase their accessibility and inclusivity and the importance of these projects to the overall success of the destination.

Attendees also heard from Lisa Heaney from the Millennium Forum who spoke about the economic benefits of improving accessibility.

There was also a panel discussion featuring Alison Morris from the Guildhall, who spoke about accessible measures at the venue, including during the recent Derry Halloween events, while Helen Boyle from Always Ask the Turtle, a network of SEN parents, discussed how accessibility can make a real difference for families.

Jonathan Mitchell from University of Atypical, which supports and promotes work by d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists in Northern Ireland, spoke about the `All In’ project with the Arts Council.

Carolyn Boyd, Industry Development Manager at Tourism NI, said: “Accessibility and inclusion are not standalone goals; they are vital elements of creating a destination where everyone can enjoy high-quality visitor experiences with confidence and ease.

“By working together across the industry and embracing opportunities to learn, improve and share best practice, we can help ensure that visitors encounter a seamless and welcoming experience wherever they travel across Northern Ireland.

“Today’s event was another positive step forward in that journey, highlighting the importance of collaboration and demonstrating how individual actions can collectively make a significant difference.”