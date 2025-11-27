TITANIC BELFAST PARTNERS WITH MENCAP NI FOR FESTIVE LIGHTS SWITCH-ON

TITANIC Belfast kicked off its festive season in style on Sunday 23rd November, as some very important guests from local charity Mencap NI, helped Father Christmas illuminate the building during its annual Christmas Lights Switch-On. Hundreds of guests attended the free sold-out event as they watched Father Christmas abseil into the Grand Atrium of the world leading visitor attraction before the countdown began to switch on the spectacular chandelier and lights around the building.

The entertainment continued throughout the afternoon in the Titanic Suite, with free family fun including an Elf Academy, carnival games, festive mini golf and a Jingle Jam disco. Thirty service users from Mencap along with their families got a sneak preview of the hugely popular ‘A Magical Christmas Experience’ which will open to the public this coming Friday 28th November and run until Tuesday 23rd December. This year, guests can enjoy a brand-new element of the experience, an immersive journey to the North Pole!

Festive families can make a wish by the Magical Wishing Tree, see the Elves’ Workshop, visit Mrs Claus for festive storytelling, write and post their letters to the North Pole and enjoy arts and crafts before their names are checked off the Naughty or Nice list ahead of meeting Father Christmas.

Eimear Kearney, Commercial Director of Titanic Belfast said: “Christmas at Titanic Belfast is always a very special time and we were delighted to welcome so many families to our annual light switch-on and see everyone enjoy the festivities.

Father Christmas made a memorable entrance by abseiling into the Grand Atrium, and we were especially pleased to partner with local charity Mencap, whose vital work supports people with a learning disability and their families across Northern Ireland. Their involvement helped to make this year’s celebration as inclusive and meaningful as possible.”

Mencap Director for Northern Ireland, Gráinne Close added: “What a way to kick-off the Christmas celebrations, we were excited to be part of Titanic Belfast’s festivities this year and it did not disappoint! Christmas is a time for bringing people together and events like this mean so much to the individuals and families we support, including them within these festive celebrations and getting an exclusive preview of A Magical Christmas Experience was in fact that – magical!”

In addition to A Magical Christmas Experience, Titanic Belfast will welcome back its Festive Afternoon Tea, set in the opulent surroundings of the Titanic Suite featuring the stunning Grand Staircase on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th December. Tickets can be purchased for adults and children and time slots run from 12 noon – 3.45pm.

The Festive Fayre will also see local artisans showcasing handcrafted gifts and seasonal treats within the Grand Atrium every Saturday and Sunday from 29th November to 21st December.

Our Christmas events will come to a crescendo on Sunday 21st December with A Cappella Christmas, a festive choral evening with Cappella Caeciliana that will celebrate the season in perfect harmony.

For more information on Christmas at Titanic Belfast or to book tickets for A Magical Christmas Experience, Festive Afternoon Tea or A Cappella Christmas, go to www.titanicbelfast.com