The Spa At Culloden Named Boutique Spa Of The Year At UK Beauty Awards

The Spa at Culloden has been crowned Boutique Spa of the Year at the prestigious BABTAC & CIBTAC Awards 2026, adding another major accolade to an exceptional year of recognition for the five-star Culloden Estate & Spa.

The award was announced at a gala ceremony in London with the accolade presented by renowned beauty expert and skincare icon Caroline Hirons.

Organised by the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (BABTAC), the annual awards are among the most prestigious in the beauty and spa industry, recognising exceptional standards of service, expertise and professionalism. Winners are selected following a rigorous judging process, with the Boutique Spa category including an assessment of the spa experience and an on-site visit.

The latest achievement follows a series of award wins for the Culloden Estate & Spa during its 150th anniversary year. The Spa was recently named Northern Ireland’s Best Hotel Spa 2026 at the World Spa Awards and Spa of the Year at the Ulster Tatler Awards 2026, while the hotel was named AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland 2026 at the AA Hospitality Awards.

Niamh Rice, Spa Manager at The Spa at Culloden said: “Winning Boutique Spa of the Year at the BABTAC & CIBTAC Awards is an incredible achievement for The Spa at Culloden, particularly given the calibre of spas recognised at these awards.

To receive this recognition at such a prestigious industry event, alongside our recent wins at the World Spa Awards and Ulster Tatler Awards, is a fantastic endorsement of the experience we offer and the exceptional standards our team delivers every day.”

“We have continued to develop and enhance our spa offering, bringing together luxury treatments, innovative wellness experiences and a personalised approach to every guest. However, it is our people who truly make the difference and I couldn’t be prouder of our dedicated spa and health club teams. Their passion, expertise and commitment to creating an exceptional experience for every guest are at the heart of this success,” Niamh added.

The Spa at Culloden has continued to strengthen its position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading luxury wellness destinations through ongoing investment in its facilities, treatments and guest experiences.

Recent developments include the introduction of globally renowned skincare brand Medik8 to its treatment portfolio, alongside an expanding programme of restorative and immersive wellness experiences, including Northern Ireland’s first Floating Sound Bath and Red Light Pilates.

For more information, visit www.cullodenestateandspa.com.