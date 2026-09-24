The 37th Cinemagic International Film Festival

Funded by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen, and Belfast City Council, Cinemagic offers unmissable opportunities for movie enthusiasts and emerging filmmakers. Festivalgoers will experience a thought-provoking world cinema programme, classic and brand-new family and teen films, over 50 film industry masterclasses with both international and home-grown talent, the Young Filmmaker Competition welcoming young directors from the UK and Ireland, and CineSeeker Jury panels for movie critics, with over 125 events across Belfast. VIEW PROGRAMME https://tinyurl.com/3fayrj8a

The Festival is delighted to host a Gala Preview of the latest DreamWorks Animation Forgotten Island and the much-anticipated fantasy adventure Wildwood to Northern Ireland audiences before they hit cinemas on general release.

A celebration of Irish family film classic Into The West includes an exclusive in person Q&A with Director Mike Newell and there is a producer discussion at Loving Vincent, a spectacular film with a unique visual style hand-painted entirely in oils. Irish Shorts and International Shorts will celebrate diverse storytelling and offer networking for filmmakers and industry representatives.

Budding actors can meet rising stars of the screen Louis McCartney (Stranger Things, the First Shadow, Time), Molly Belle Wright (Flavia, Deep Water, Omaha), Katelyn Rose Downey (Blade Runner 2099, Grown Ups, Clean Sweep, The Princess) and Oliver Savell (Changing Ends, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾).

Emerging filmmakers aged 16-25 will have the chance to participate in directing, writing, documentary, film music and production design workshops with acclaimed talent featuring Paddy Breathnach, Cathy Brady, Catherine Grimes, Guy King and Alexandra Walker and a special Q&A with Mike Newell and Cleone Clarke.

Film Critic, broadcaster and presenter, Mark Kermode, has Halloween night sorted with an ‘Epic Adventure Special’ of his iconic Film Night, setting sail into his 2026 Cinemagic festival pick, Jason and the Argonauts hosted by Brian Henry Martin at Queen’s Film Theatre.

New, not to be missed independent cinema for young people supported by Film Hub NI through the BFI FAN Film Exhibition Fund, awarding funds from National Lottery, include a host of premieres and previews including Space Cadet, a music-filled futuristic lullaby, Brightly Shining, a powerful tale of family bonds and survival, Atlas of the Universe, an adventure filled journey through an unfamiliar world, and Ghost School, a thrilling drama journeying across the Pakistan countryside to solve a mystery.

Another film highlight for curious minds is the screening of Mary Anning presented by Dr Emma Dunne who will delve into Ireland’s ancient past in an introductory discussion!

Animated treats for all the family include Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn’t Swim, Monster Mia, The Treasure of Barracuda, Papaya and Fleak, all exploring adventure, resilience, and courage. Climb on board the Belfast Barge for sea-themed thrills, celebrate 100 Years of Winnie The Pooh and a 30th Anniversary screening of Matilda will delight all generations! Frights, Camera, Action presents a Halloween week of movie-scares, with sfx introductions, face painting and Mexican Dance Belfast and visit Cahoots NI for an atmospheric screening of The Woman in Black.

Science, Creativity and Scribbling is set to be a fun-filled and interactive family event, where you can hear from author and former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq about her best-selling ‘Cookie’ book series! Beano & Beyond brings Beano fans face to face with Nigel Parkinson, illustrator of Dennis the Menace in a career spanning 40 years. Young people can enjoy a question-and-answer session and draw-along workshops!

Cinemagic Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks and Black History Month programmes will engage film enthusiasts, and young creatives and live theatre fun brings the arts and moving image together with Lost Property Library exploring epic adventures and new production Jack and The Beanstalk (Sort of), action packed with songs and silliness!

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, CEO Cinemagic said “We are delighted to present the 37th Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People in Association with Belfast City Airport this Autumn. With thanks to our funders and sponsors our audiences and visitors are set to enjoy a vibrant programme of film opportunities and experiences. The programme offers incredible thought-provoking films, which are the very best of contemporary cinema as well as featuring exclusive previews and premieres from around the world.

I encourage you to join our creative workshops, talks, masterclasses and film juries and to celebrate emerging talent from the UK and Ireland at the Cinemagic Young Filmmaker Competition Weekend.”

Michelle Hatfield, Chief People and Marketing Officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “We are proud to support the 37th Cinemagic International Film Festival for Young People, an event that continues to create invaluable opportunities for young people across Belfast and further afield. As an airport in the heart of the city, we are committed to investing in our community and creating pathways for local young people to build confidence and unlock their potential.

“Cinemagic plays a vital role in inspiring the next generation of storytellers, filmmakers and creative talent, and we are delighted to support what promises to be another exceptional festival.”

Richard Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Ireland Screen, said: “Northern Ireland Screen is delighted to support another varied and diverse programme of film screenings, masterclasses and education events at the Cinemagic Belfast Festival. Through our continued core funding, supported by the Department for Communities, we acknowledge what a contribution the festival plays in film culture, education, and training for young people across Northern Ireland. We wish the festival well in the month-long event.”

Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, Lord Mayor of Belfast added “We’re delighted to welcome the return Cinemagic – a much-loved annual event that continues to make arts and culture accessible to audiences across Belfast and beyond.”

“Once again, this year’s packed programme showcases the power of film to educate, entertain and inspire. From family favourites and world cinema to industry masterclasses, filmmaker showcases and opportunities for young film critics, Cinemagic creates memorable experiences for audiences of all ages while celebrating diverse voices and storytelling from across the globe.”

Cinemagic runs from 27 September to 1 November. Booking at cinemagic.org.uk