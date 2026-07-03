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Sight Saving Equipment to the Northern Ireland Regional Children’s Eye Unit at the Belfast TrustRoyal Victoria Hospital

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Dr Terry Cross OBE, a serial entrepreneur, has supported the delivery of specialist, sight-saving equipment to the Children’s Eye Unit at the Belfast Trust Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH). The equipment will play a life-changing role for children of all ages, including premature babies, while offering reassurance to their families. The purchase was facilitated by the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation and funded by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. Explaining how the equipment will assist, Eibhlín McLoone, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmic Surgeon and Regional Lead of the Paediatric Ophthalmology Network Northern Ireland, said:

 “Each year, approximately 4,000 children are referred to the Northern Ireland Regional Children’s Eye Service, with specialist care delivered at the Children’s Eye Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

 “Thanks to a recent generous donation, facilitated by the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation and funded by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, clinicians at the Children’s Eye Unit now have access to state-of-the-art equipment worth approximately £110,000. This investment enables the team to provide the highest standard of eye care to children across Northern Ireland.

 “The IXanner Handheld Portable Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanner—a highly compact, device, only recently available on the market—allows clinicians to examine the retinas of premature infants and older children with complex needs who cannot use standard table-mounted OCT machines. It is particularly valuable for the early diagnosis of conditions such as retinal dystrophies and albinism, which will become increasingly important as gene therapy treatments continue to advance.’’

 “A new portable fundal camera with fluorescein angiography capability has also been procured. This technology allows clinicians to perform fluorescein angiography at the bedside or in theatre, guiding treatment for premature infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). ROP affects the most vulnerable babies born before 32 weeks’ gestation, with around 300 infants screened annually in Northern Ireland. Approximately 5% of these require urgent, sight-saving treatment.”

 

Highlighting the importance of this support, Eibhlín McLoone added: “The Children’s Eye Service team is committed to delivering high-quality eye care for every child in Northern Ireland. This generous donation, facilitated by the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation, with support from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, means we can now offer advanced diagnostics on par with the best centres worldwide. We are deeply grateful to Dr Terry Cross OBE for his continued support. To date, equipment to the value of £250,000 has been provided to the Regional Children’s Eye Service through the Foundation, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of paediatric eye care.”

 

Commenting on the impact of the donation, Dr Terry Cross OBE, Patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation, said:“I feel privileged to be in a position to support the wider community and I am a firm advocate of early intervention and prevention when it comes to health. I believe this approach delivers better outcomes across the board, whether it relates to eye checks or cancer.

 

“It is vital that we all remain active in our responsibilities and do what we can. Our health service has been under immense pressure and resources are stretched. If we can support healthcare professionals in delivering the highest standard of care, then we should do so. As a result of this donation, more children across Northern Ireland will benefit from earlier diagnosis, faster access to treatment, and improved long-term outcomes for their vision.”

 

Dr Terry Cross OBE is a well-known businessman in Northern Ireland and Patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation. He is Chairman of Hinch Distillery and Biopax Limited.Established in memory of his son, David, the Foundation supports a range of health, community and cross-community initiatives, including melanoma research, early detection projects and programmes aimed at improving outcomes for local communities. The Foundation is guided by trustees Rev Dr Stanley Gamble, Rev Dr Bill Shaw OBE and Father Gary Donegan.

 

 

 

Eibhlín McLoone, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmic Surgeon and Regional Lead of the Paediatric Ophthalmology Network Northern Ireland; Dr Terry Cross OBE, Patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation; and Jane Kearney, Interim Regional Clinical Co-ordinator Paediatric Ophthalmology.
Rev Dr Stanley Gamble, Trustee, David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation; Rev Dr Bill Shaw OBE, Trustee, David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation; Jane Kearney, Interim Regional Clinical Co-ordinator Paediatric Ophthalmology; Dr Terry Cross OBE, Patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation; Eibhlín McLoone, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmic Surgeon and Regional Lead of the Paediatric Ophthalmology Network Northern Ireland; Father Gary Donegan, Trustee, David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation; and Michael Ewings.

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