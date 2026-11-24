Out to Lunch Festival of the Arts returns from 8-30 January with nearly a month’s worth of craic and snacks to keep the post seasonal blues at bay!

Now in its 22nd year, Out to Lunch has become a traditional fixture at the very start of the city’s cultural calendar, boasting a full menu of live music, theatre, comedy, tours, talks, book events and film – all accompanied by a bowl of something hot for lunch…

The OTL27 programme hits hard and deep with a hugely eclectic line-up from the Arco String Quartet performing classic Pink Floyd to national TV treasures Mel Giedroyc (in conversation), Susie Dent (“Word Perfect”) and historian Bettany Hughes (with her latest book “Ancient Egypt – A History in Seven Treasures”).

Carlo Gebler talks about “Noone Tells You” – the stunning chronicle of the last years of his mother Edna O’Brien.

Writer, activist, comedian and all-round renaissance man Alexei Sayle makes his first visit to Belfast in over a decade to talk about “How I’ve Tried to Save the World by Walking Down the Middle of the Street Shouting” which covers seven decades of social history told through marches and rallies.

Out to Lunch presents fiercely funny new comedy from Lucy Porter (“Let Yourself Go”) & Conor Burns (“Flow”) & Olga Koch (“Fat Tom Cruise”), and poetry from rising stars Daragh Fleming and Georgie Jones. Fresh from Edinburgh glory comes Marty Gleason’s acclaimed “Dog Ear” and Rebecca Donvan’s Fringe smash “What’s the Craic God?”

Back by popular demand, Volta Theatre’s critically acclaimed “Tales from Dubliners” has been expanded to include adaptations of three stories from Joyce’s debut work. The inaugural Gerald Dawe Poetry Bursary recipient Stephen de Búrca celebrates the work of the great Belfast born poet through the riches of his extensive library archives.

There’s a bountiful, golden cascade of live music at Out to Lunch 2027 including Gold Panda, Sabres of Paradise, Noah Gunderson, DJ Graeme Park, The Henry Girls, The Altered Hours, Dara Dubh, Andy White (“’Rave On Andy White’ at 40”), NI Opera for Lunch and Tea, Kristine Mills performs the songs of Peggy Lee, Scottish Fish, 40 Years of Tom Wait’s “Franks Wild Years”, Morgana, The Belfast Jazz Swing Orchestra and The Music of Aretha Franklin feat. Soul Pilgrims and Lisa Grand, (Full Band Show). Anthony Toner presents “Distance & Love (Songs and Readings)” and Hard Rain Ensemble pay tribute to Philip Glass at 90.

OTL Walking tours include Burke and Hare: Bodysnatchers, Serial Killers, Belfast Through Books, Historic Pubs of Ulster, Plots and Plotters: Belfast Charitable Society and the 1798 Rebellion (Clifton St. Cemetery Tour),

Film screenings include The Old Style – a stunning film archive event celebrating the history and contemporary life of sean-nós (‘the old style’) singing, we celebrate Sofia Coppola’s masterpiece-set-in-a-hotel Lost in Translation at – where else? – The Harrison Hotel. Madness’ nutty flick Take it or Leave it – lovingly restored in 4k – gets a Belfast screening as does Sun Ra: The Magic City with a special screening at Belfast’s Sonic Arts Research Centre.

Commenting on this year’s programme Festival Director Sean Kelly said:

“In an ever changing and uncertain world, Out to Lunch feels like a quiet act of resistance. In spite of the ever-growing challenges around funding in the NI arts sector, we’re delighted that we’ve somehow found a way to continue producing a high quality programme of events and keep Out to Lunch fresh, dynamic, and affordable.

January is always a difficult month. I think audiences have come to appreciate Out to Lunch as offering some welcome respite in the darkest month of the year. Whether it’s comedy, music, theatre film – there’s something for everyone, to coin a cliché! Throw in a hot lunch too and we think we may have the perfect remedy for the post festive seasonal blues.”