spot_img

PIZZA CREW GOES THE DISTANCE

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews

Ten cyclists have completed an epic 200-mile journey across the island of Ireland in support of Cancer Fund for Children – and are now urging the public to help boost the fundraising total. The Daisy 200 Challenge saw the team cycle from Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down, to the site of the charity’s new Daisy Lodge in Cong, Co. Mayo, over three demanding days from 19–21 September.

Taking part were Dougie Adams, Jane Adams, Laura Adams, Alison Skillen, Dan Anderson, Brian Armstrong, Dennis Morrison, Tommy Simmons, Eddie Marcus and Pizza Crew founder Ciaran Kelly. Pizza Crew proudly sponsored the challenge, with Ciaran also getting on his bike and completing the full 200-mile route alongside the team.

The cyclists are now encouraging people to recognise their achievement by donating to Cancer Fund for Children at www.justgiving.com/campaign/daisy-200.

Cancer Fund for Children provides emotional and therapeutic support to children and young people impacted by cancer, as well as their families, across the island of Ireland.

Every week, up to 10 children and young people aged between 0 and 24 are diagnosed with cancer.

Ciaran Kelly, founder of Pizza Crew, said: “It was without doubt one of the toughest physical challenges I’ve ever taken on. There were some very difficult moments over the three days, but every time things got tough we reminded ourselves why we were doing it.

“Every mile represented an opportunity to raise more money for Cancer Fund for Children and to support children, young people and families going through an incredibly difficult time.

“I also want to give a special mention to Sean McCabe, who was instrumental in organising the challenge and was with us at the start before work commitments meant he had to withdraw. A huge amount of work went into making the event happen and Sean played a big part in that.

“Crossing the finish line in Cong was a brilliant feeling, but the challenge doesn’t really end there. We’d love people to get behind the team now, recognise what everyone has achieved and, if they can, make a donation.”

The route connected two locations at the heart of Cancer Fund for Children’s work.

Daisy Lodge in Newcastle has supported thousands of families since opening in 2014, providing free therapeutic short breaks, while the new Daisy Lodge in Cong is currently under construction and is due to open in early spring 2027.

Once open, the new centre will allow Cancer Fund for Children to almost double the number of families it can support with therapeutic short breaks each year.

Ciaran added: “We knew 200 miles was going to hurt, but that was the point. We wanted to do something that challenged us and hopefully inspired people to support an incredible charity.

“If every mile we cycled encourages another donation, then every difficult climb and every sore leg was worth it.”

Must Read

Previous article
Looking Back: September 2019
Next article
The Dead Rabbit’s Jack McGarry returns to Belfast to inspire Ulster University students

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2026 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved