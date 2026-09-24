PIZZA CREW GOES THE DISTANCE

Ten cyclists have completed an epic 200-mile journey across the island of Ireland in support of Cancer Fund for Children – and are now urging the public to help boost the fundraising total. The Daisy 200 Challenge saw the team cycle from Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down, to the site of the charity’s new Daisy Lodge in Cong, Co. Mayo, over three demanding days from 19–21 September.

Taking part were Dougie Adams, Jane Adams, Laura Adams, Alison Skillen, Dan Anderson, Brian Armstrong, Dennis Morrison, Tommy Simmons, Eddie Marcus and Pizza Crew founder Ciaran Kelly. Pizza Crew proudly sponsored the challenge, with Ciaran also getting on his bike and completing the full 200-mile route alongside the team.

The cyclists are now encouraging people to recognise their achievement by donating to Cancer Fund for Children at www.justgiving.com/campaign/daisy-200.

Cancer Fund for Children provides emotional and therapeutic support to children and young people impacted by cancer, as well as their families, across the island of Ireland.

Every week, up to 10 children and young people aged between 0 and 24 are diagnosed with cancer.

Ciaran Kelly, founder of Pizza Crew, said: “It was without doubt one of the toughest physical challenges I’ve ever taken on. There were some very difficult moments over the three days, but every time things got tough we reminded ourselves why we were doing it.

“Every mile represented an opportunity to raise more money for Cancer Fund for Children and to support children, young people and families going through an incredibly difficult time.

“I also want to give a special mention to Sean McCabe, who was instrumental in organising the challenge and was with us at the start before work commitments meant he had to withdraw. A huge amount of work went into making the event happen and Sean played a big part in that.

“Crossing the finish line in Cong was a brilliant feeling, but the challenge doesn’t really end there. We’d love people to get behind the team now, recognise what everyone has achieved and, if they can, make a donation.”

The route connected two locations at the heart of Cancer Fund for Children’s work.

Daisy Lodge in Newcastle has supported thousands of families since opening in 2014, providing free therapeutic short breaks, while the new Daisy Lodge in Cong is currently under construction and is due to open in early spring 2027.

Once open, the new centre will allow Cancer Fund for Children to almost double the number of families it can support with therapeutic short breaks each year.

Ciaran added: “We knew 200 miles was going to hurt, but that was the point. We wanted to do something that challenged us and hopefully inspired people to support an incredible charity.

“If every mile we cycled encourages another donation, then every difficult climb and every sore leg was worth it.”