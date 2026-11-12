Northern Ireland Stars Support The Salvation Army Family Appeal At Christmas 2026

The Salvation Army is calling on the public to support its Family Appeal at Christmas 2026, with Northern Ireland stars Ian McElhinney (actor and director), Marie Jones (actor and playwright) and Denise Watson (sports broadcaster and journalist) joining staff, volunteers and business partners to help bring Christmas joy to families in need.

Running for more than 45 years, the Family Appeal at Christmas continues to support families struggling to provide gifts for their children. Last year, the appeal, alongside other donors, helped more than 2,000 families and over 5,000 children across Northern Ireland.

Recent statistics* reveal that in Northern Ireland children are disproportionately affected by poverty with 19% living in poverty. Almost a third (31%) of children in poverty are in very deep poverty. With the cost of living continuing to put pressure on household budgets especially at Christmas time, demand for support remains consistently high.

The Salvation Army and supporters are urging the public to ‘Be A Star’ by donating new, unwrapped gifts, including toys, books, games, craft items and presents for teenagers. Donations can be made at Salvation Army churches and centres until Christmas (contact your local Salvation Army for details) and participating Tesco stores until 13th December.

Businesses and individuals can also support the appeal through donations and volunteering. Current partners include Tesco, Bridge Commercials, Chartered Accountants Ireland and Phoenix Energy Services.

Major Marion Rouffet, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army in Northern Ireland, said:

“The Family Appeal at Christmas is a response to the real challenges families facing poverty in Northern Ireland experience at Christmas. With 19% of children living in poverty, the festive season can put extra pressure on parents already struggling to afford everyday essentials. Through the appeal, we want to offer practical support, hope and reassurance that families are not alone. We are grateful to Ian McElhinney, Marie Jones and Denise Watson, along with our staff, volunteers, partners and the public, for making this appeal possible. Every gift and donation makes a difference. We encourage everyone who can to get involved.”

Applications for support are generally made through professionals such as social workers, health visitors and schoolteachers, helping The Salvation Army reach families most in need. For further information, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/family-appeal, call (028) 9067 5000 or email familyappeal@salvationarmy.org.uk. Follow The Salvation Army Ireland Division on Facebook. #FamilyAppeal