Little Women returns to the Lyric Theatre this Christmas

Following its critically acclaimed, sold-out run in 2024, Louisa May Alcott’s much-loved Little Women, adapted by Anne-Marie Casey and presented by arrangement with Lee Dean, returns to the Lyric stage from 28th November 2026 to 9th January 2027. Featuring a new cast, the production brings the March sisters’ story back to audiences for the 2026 festive season.

First published in 1868, Little Women is often credited as one of the earliest works of young adult fiction for girls. Through the lives of the four March sisters, the story celebrates the bonds that hold us together, the importance of finding your place in the world and pursuing your ambitions, all whilst navigating family relationships.

At the centre of the story are sisters Meg (Caitríona Williams), Jo (Megan McDonnell), Beth (Layna Sheppard) and Amy (Tara Cush), four girls growing up and finding their own way in life. Meg longs for a home and family of her own, Jo dreams of becoming a writer, Beth finds happiness in music, and Amy is determined to make her mark on the world. Along the way, they are joined by their kind-hearted neighbour Laurie (Michael Drake), the thoughtful Professor Bhaer (Thomas Finnegan), devoted John Brooke (Conor O’Donnell), and their formidable Aunt March (Anna Healey). With their beloved mother, Marmee (Maria Connolly), keeping the family together, the sisters navigate the joys and challenges of growing up. They don’t always see eye to eye, but their bond carries them through the difficult times as well as the good.

Beneath the humour and warmth of the family’s world lie more serious questions about women’s ambitions, independence and the lives they are expected to lead. Growing up with limited means, the sisters must navigate financial hardship alongside the daily challenges of growing up. Yet family, kindness and generosity remain at the heart of the story, particularly at Christmas, when the sisters set aside their own celebrations to help a family in need. It’s a small but powerful moment that reflects the importance of looking out for others, especially during the festive season.

Emily Foran directed the 2024 staging, with Debra Hill serving as Assistant Director. For this year’s revival, Hill steps up as Associate Director, bringing her experience of the original production to the role. Known for her work on screen, including Blue Lights, Hill returns to the world of literature’s best-loved sisters with a fresh perspective on a much-loved classic.

More than a story of sisterhood, Little Women follows four young women as they find their own paths in a world shaped by family, financial hardship and the expectations placed on them. Nearly 160 yearsafter its first publication, Little Women remains a favourite to be enjoyed and shared across generations, making it the perfect festive theatre outing this Christmas.

Debra Hill, Associate Director, writes:

“This is a massive milestone for me. Having been a debut Assistant to Director Emily Foran on the brilliant 2024 original, making my Lyric Acting debut in the show too, to now stepping up into my debut as Associate Director to lead this production feels incredibly special. There is a distinct magic in getting to re-shape Anne-Marie Casey’s beautiful adaptation that has so much life, wit and pure heart. I could not be more grateful to Jimmy, Morag, Emily and the entire Lyric team for welcoming me back with open arms because, for me, directing requires a leap of faith from every single person in the room to paint the canvas. Our audiences bring so much craic and energy and with a phenomenal new cast, we’re ready to bring a fresh, vibrant spark to the March sisters’ story that will have the Lyric crowd laughing, crying, and feeling right at home this Christmas.”

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre, commented:

“We at the Lyric are delighted to be presenting our acclaimed production of Little Women again for Christmas. It’s an epic show that entertains and enlightens, brought to life with care and consideration in Anne-Marie Casey’s wonderful adaptation. With a wonderful cast and such a talented team behind the scenes, this will be an amazing Christmas journey to the theatre for all the family.”

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said:

“The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to see the return of this much-loved classic tale to the Lyric stage this Christmas, the perfect time to gather with friends and family. With such a stellar local cast and creative team, Little Women promises to be a wonderful evening out, and I would encourage everyone to go along and support your local theatre this festive season!”

The Lyric Theatre is principally supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, National Lottery funding, and Belfast City Council.

Tickets on sale now at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Follow Lyric Theatre on Instagram and Facebook

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