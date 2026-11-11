Jools Makes A Welcome Return To The Forum For The City of Derry Jazz Festival

The Millennium Forum is thrilled to announce the return of Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra for two shows next year as part of the City of Derry Jazz Festival. Returning to the city for the first time in 16 years, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will bring two spectacular nights of world-class music to the Millennium Forum on 30th April and 1st May. Tickets go on sale from the Forum Box Office at 10am on Saturday 7th November.

Founding member of the legendary band Squeeze and the much-loved presenter of BBC Two’s Later… with Jools Holland, Jools is widely regarded as one of Britain’s finest boogie-woogie pianists and most accomplished bandleaders.

Renowned for their extraordinary musicianship, infectious energy and feel-good performances, Jools and his phenomenal orchestra bring together the very best of rhythm and blues, swing, jazz and soul, creating an unforgettable live experience that has thrilled audiences around the world.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, is delighted to be welcoming Jools back to the north west’s premier theatre. He said:

“Jools Holland and his band are one of the most popular live acts to have appeared on our stage during our 25 year history and I am delighted that they are returning to highlight the Jazz Festival next year. The festival always attracts the highest quality of artists to the city and 2027 will be no exception. To host the highlight act at the Forum each year is an honour for us; acts in the past have included Van Morrison, Jamie Cullum and Curtis Stigers. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes with Joe Gallagher Entertainments to bring him back to the city for his much anticipated return and I am certain that our customers will be as excited about this news as we are.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Grace Uí Niallais said:

“We are hugely excited to welcome the return of Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra to the 2027 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival. Jools Holland has long been a festival favourite, and his performances have always been hugely popular with audiences from this city and district and beyond. His return is great news for local music lovers and is a significant boost for this year’s festival programme. Derry City and Strabane District Council is looking forward to once again showcasing the very best of our city’s vibrant music scene and extend a warm welcome to visitors who will come to enjoy what promises to be another outstanding jazz festival.”

Joining Jools as Guest Star will be the iconic Pauline Black, frontwoman of 2 Tone ska pioneers The Selecter, whose distinctive voice, legendary hits and electrifying stage presence have made her one of British music’s most recognisable performers.

Completing this stellar line-up are three outstanding vocal talents: Ruby Turner, the internationally acclaimed powerhouse of soul and gospel, alongside the sensational Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

The return of Jools Holland promises to be one of the major highlights of the City of Derry Jazz Festival 2027, bringing two nights of outstanding live entertainment to the city.

With a spectacular line-up of performers and the unmistakable sound of Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, audiences can expect an evening packed with foot-stomping rhythms, soulful performances and musical brilliance from start to finish.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will perform at the Millennium Forum on 30th April and 1st May 2027 as part of the City of Derry Jazz Festival. Tickets go on sale from the Forum Box Office at 10am on Saturday 7thNovember. For bookings, telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk

Presented as part of the City of Derry Jazz Festival 2027 by arrangement with Joe Gallagher Entertainments.