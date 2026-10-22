Internationally Acclaimed Female Artist Returns to Belfast for First Belfast Show in 5 Years

Trina Hobson returns to ArtisAnn Gallery for her first solo show in Belfast in five years.

“Gathering” explores how the accumulation of our life experiences shape the way we perceive, interpret, and move through the world. Through the lens of what we believe to be true, we project meaning onto our surroundings, revealing the deeply personal nature of our understanding of reality.

Trina originally studied Design at Ulster University, and set up her own interior design business. Fifteen years later, she undertook a second degree, in Fine Art. For this she was the recipient of the Dean’s List Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement.

Following her graduation, Trina received the Royal Ulster Academy Award for Outstanding Student and The John and Rachel Turner Bursary for Outstanding Student.

She has been invited to exhibit at the Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition. She has also exhibited at the Boyle Arts Festival and the prestigious RHA in Dublin.

In 2018 she won the RUA Conor Prize for a figurative work in any media.

She has received several significant commissions including a commission for the Philosophy by Postcard celebration of the centenary of Iris Murdoch’s birth.

Trina has exhibited internationally, including a solo show at the Irish Arts Centre in New York.

Trina is also a qualified Art Psychotherapist, having obtained a Masters degree in this area of study in 2023.

All Welcome. Admission is free. All artworks are available to buy.

ArtisAnn Gallery

70 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast, BT5 5AE

mail@artisann.org

www.artisann.org

Wed – Sat: 11am to 5.30pm