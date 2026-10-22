spot_img

Internationally Acclaimed Female Artist Returns to Belfast for First Belfast Show in 5 Years

admin
By admin
In
news

Trina Hobson returns to ArtisAnn Gallery for her first solo show in Belfast in five years.

“Gathering” explores how the accumulation of our life experiences shape the way we perceive, interpret, and move through the world. Through the lens of what we believe to be true, we project meaning onto our surroundings, revealing the deeply personal nature of our understanding of reality.

Trina originally studied Design at Ulster University, and set up her own interior design business. Fifteen years later, she undertook a second degree, in Fine Art. For this she was the recipient of the Dean’s List Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement.

Following her graduation, Trina received the Royal Ulster Academy Award for Outstanding Student and The John and Rachel Turner Bursary for Outstanding Student.

She has been invited to exhibit at the Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition. She has also exhibited at the Boyle Arts Festival and the prestigious RHA in Dublin.

In 2018 she won the RUA Conor Prize for a figurative work in any media.

She has received several significant commissions including a commission for the Philosophy by Postcard celebration of the centenary of Iris Murdoch’s birth.

Trina has exhibited internationally, including a solo show at the Irish Arts Centre in New York.

Trina is also a qualified Art Psychotherapist, having obtained a Masters degree in this area of study in 2023.

All Welcome. Admission is free. All artworks are available to buy.

 

ArtisAnn Gallery

70 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast, BT5 5AE

mail@artisann.org

www.artisann.org

 

Wed – Sat: 11am to 5.30pm

Must Read

Previous article
Charley Boorman’s ‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ North West 200 Film Set For Red-Carpet Premiere
Next article
Malone Integrated College Celebrates Creativity and Innovation at the Annual Carson Awards Showcase

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2026 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved