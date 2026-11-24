From an art gallery bursting with originals, prints and gift giving inspiration, to beautifully presented gift cards in unique branded boxes and creative learning experiences for the New Year, Kathryn Callaghan’s new home at Yard Gallery in Holywood is making it easier than ever to give the gift of art this Christmas.

In celebration of Kathryn Callaghan’s first Christmas trading at Yard Gallery on Holywood’s bustling High Street, shoppers will be treated to a gift of their own when purchasing a gift card as Kathryn is offering a complimentary tote bag while stocks last. These bags depicting Kathryn’s unique art, will be available each Saturday in December during the atmospheric Festive Fizz sessions for purchases of gift cards over £100 and, while browsing, shoppers will also be treated to live music as they browse and sip.

Speaking about her first Christmas in Holywood, Kathryn said: “I’m really excited for my first Christmas trading at Yard Gallery in Holywood. Throughout December I will be encouraging people to make Christmas more creative by discovering the joy of giving art this festive season.

“Whether it’s a piece of original artwork, a limited-edition print or the freedom to choose something special from a Yard Gallery gift card, I can help with the decision making and offer advice on purchases too.

“Art classes and workshops are also available to book now for January and these creative experiences can be a lovely present for someone keen to pick up a brush, discover a new hobby or learn a little more about the joy that art brings.

“Our Festive Fizz Saturdays are the perfect way to enjoy some relaxed festive shopping, soak up the atmosphere and find a present that will be treasured long after the decorations come down.”

There is also growing recognition of the positive relationship between art and wellbeing. Research has identified the contribution that participating in and experiencing the arts can make to health and wellbeing, including supporting emotional expression, social connection and mental wellbeing.

Kathryn added: “The overall health benefits of giving the gift of art cannot be underestimated. Taking time to appreciate art, visit a gallery or get creative can offer a welcome break from busy everyday routines. A recent report has recommended that spending an hour a month with art in a museum or gallery could improve physical and mental health.”

January at Yard Gallery includes a painting course with Harry Foy, silver charm and bracelet workshop with Ruth McEwan-Lyon, an illustrated affirmations workshop with Rachel Browne and gel painting workshop with Janice Stevenson.

So, whether it’s a beautiful artwork to enjoy at home, a gift card that lets someone choose their own favourite piece to love, or an opportunity to get creative in January, giving the gift of art is about giving something much more than a present at Yard Gallery this Christmas.

For further information, to buy an experience and to explore Kathryn’s collections, follow on socials or visit www.yardgallery.com and www.kathryncallaghan.co.uk