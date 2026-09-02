Free Entry to WWT Castle Espie and Mount Stewart as Shorelife Celebration Returns on 10 October

Visitors have a special opportunity to enjoy the Shorelife Celebration at either WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre or National Trust Mount Stewart on Saturday 10 October, with free admission to both venues! Running from 10am to 5pm, the event offers a fantastic range of activities celebrating everything that makes this famous shoreline so special. Whether you want to get involved in the celebrations or simply relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings, there is something for everyone. Even better, a free shuttle bus service will take you there!

Ever made a kite, handled a marine creature in a touch tank, or viewed nature through a microscope? Visitors can enjoy a packed programme of hands-on experiences, including interactive workshops, bushcraft skills, fungi discovery walks, fossil displays, wildlife encounters, children’s crafts, STEM story sessions, guided tours and more!

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council in partnership with WWT Castle Espie and National Trust Mount Stewart, Shorelife Celebration showcases the wildlife, landscapes and coastal heritage of Strangford Lough, Northern Ireland’s largest sea lough and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Craig Blaney, said:

“Shorelife Celebration is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the beauty and biodiversity of Strangford Lough while encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore and appreciate our remarkable coastline. We are delighted to work alongside our partners at WWT Castle Espie and National Trust Mount Stewart to deliver this unique event and look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages for a memorable day out.”

Alongside free activities, visitors can also book a range of unique experiences, including photography sessions, creative workshops and artist-led activities inspired by the landscapes and wildlife of Strangford Lough. Combined with opportunities to learn about local conservation, encounter wildlife and hear from experts, Shorelife Celebration promises an inspiring day out for families, nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Mount Stewart Visitor Experience Manager, Julie McLaughlin, added:

“We are thrilled to co-host Shorelife again this year, celebrating the unique landscape and wildlife of Strangford Lough. We hope this free family day out inspires visitors to be curious about and passionate about this remarkable place and its importance for both people and nature.”

Speaking about the event, Paul Stewart, Centre Manager at WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre, said:

“We are proud to be part of Shorelife Celebration and to welcome visitors to WWT Castle Espie for a day of discovery and connection with nature. We hope the event inspires people of all ages to appreciate the wildlife and natural beauty that make Strangford Lough so special.”

With 115 miles of coastline, Ards and North Down is the perfect place to celebrate our connection to the shore and inspire visitors to discover more about the area’s outstanding natural heritage. Building on the success of previous years, Shorelife Celebration promises a day of exploration, discovery and family fun.

Discover the full programme, activity details and booking information at www.visitardsandnorthdown.com/Shorelife. With a wide range of free, pre-bookable and paid activities available, visitors are encouraged to secure their places in advance where necessary.