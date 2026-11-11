‘Echoes of the Northern Land’ Exhibition at Gallery 545, Harrison Chambers of Distinction

Gallery 545 presents a unique exhibition at the quirky Harrison Chambers of Distinction, showcasing a variety of original artworks inspired by and evocative of the landscapes of Northern Ireland.

A diverse selection is on display, from charming views of the countryside and atmospheric coastal scenery, to works in dialogue with nature, alongside abstract pieces capturing the colours, moods and essence of place.

The artworks have been created by accomplished artists based in Northern Ireland who have achieved significant recognition for their artistic merit. Participating artists are:

Lisa Ballard, Emma Fitzpatrick, Janet Keith, Frances O’Reilly, Maria Perry, Sarah McWilliams and Anushiya Sundaralingam.

The collection reflects both the artists’ visual observations and their emotional responses to the beautiful natural surroundings of the region, inviting visitors to embark on their own visual and emotional journeys through Northern Ireland’s landscapes.

The exhibition is curated by Francesca Biondi, Art Director & Curator of Gallery 545.

Artworks are available for purchase online from Gallery 545 at www.gallery545.com, with the option of collection from the exhibition venue or shipping outside Northern Ireland.