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CULLODEN ESTATE & SPA NAMED AA HOTEL OF THE YEAR FOR NORTHERN IRELAND 2026

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THE Culloden Estate & Spa, one of Hastings Hotels‘ five-star properties, has been announced the winner of AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards 2026, which took place at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London. Over 1,000 industry professionals gathered to celebrate excellence across the UK hospitality landscape with the AA Hospitality Awards recognising the very best in hospitality, shining a spotlight on the businesses and people that deliver outstanding guest experiences, exceptional service and genuine passion for their craft.

As the Culloden Estate & Spa celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, the hotel has marked the occasion with the completion of a £620,000 investment designed to further elevate the luxury guest experience.

The award comes a year after the hotel’s flagship restaurant, Vespers, was awarded two AA Rosettes, recognising its blend of classic and contemporary dining and exceptional service.

Cormac Fadden, General Manager of Culloden Estate & Spa commented: “We are incredibly proud to be named AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland at the AA Hospitality Awards 2026. To receive this recognition in our 150th anniversary year makes it even more special and we are proud of the role we play in showcasing the exceptional quality of Northern Ireland’s tourism industry.

 

This prestigious accolade is a true reflection of the passion and dedication of our entire team, who work tirelessly to create exceptional and memorable experiences for every guest while upholding the outstanding service standards for which the Culloden Estate & Spa is renowned. It is a true honour to have this commitment, care and attention to detail recognised at an event that celebrates the very best of hospitality.”

 

Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Hotel & Hospitality Services said: “Congratulations to Culloden Estate & Spa on being named AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland at the AA Hospitality Awards 2026. Our annual Awards celebrate the businesses and people that set the standard for the industry across the UK, and Culloden Estate & Spa is a brilliant example of a team that deliver true hospitality for their guests. Their commitment to delivering exceptional experiences is exactly what these awards set out to celebrate. A truly deserved recognition of their hard work, commitment and love for what they do.”

For more details, visit cullodenestateandspa.com

Cormac Fadden (third from left), General Manager of Culloden Estate & Spa and Andre Joubert (second right), Deputy General Manager, are pictured accepting the AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland award at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards 2026, held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

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