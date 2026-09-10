Cool FM Breakfast Team begin epic 800-mile charity cycle for Cash for Kids

Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross have swapped microphones and headsets for pedals and helmets as they embark on a six-day endurance challenge spanning multiple countries. Covering more than 800 miles over six consecutive days in the saddle, the challenge will see the team tackle an incredible 10,000 metres of elevation along the route, equivalent to more than 11.5 times the height of Slieve Donard.

Powered by headline sponsor Omexom, the challenge aims to raise more than £100,000 for Cash for Kids, helping children and young people across Northern Ireland who are affected by poverty, illness, disability and additional needs.

Beginning in Paris, the team will cycle through France before crossing the English Channel and making their way through England and Scotland to Stranraer, before sailing to Belfast and completing the final stretch to Banbridge. Wednesday is expected to be the most gruelling stage, where the Breakfast Crew will cycle up to 280 kilometres in a single day.

Every mile pedalled is in support of Cash for Kids, helping raise vital funds for disadvantaged children and young people across Northern Ireland.Speaking ahead of the departure, Paulo Ross said: “This is without a doubt the biggest challenge we’ve ever taken on, even with months of intensive training and planning. The nerves are understandably kicking in for all of us – particularly me as it was my idea in the first place!

“Knowing the difference these donations can make for local children will keep us going every step, or pedal, of the way. We’re incredibly grateful for all the support we’ve received so far and to our amazing sponsor Omexom.”

Steve Mosley, Head of Communications at Omexom added: “We’re incredibly proud to support Pete, Paulo and Rebecca as they take on this remarkable challenge for Cash for Kids. Their commitment, determination and drive to push themselves to the limit for children and young people across Northern Ireland is truly inspiring.

“Challenges like this also demonstrate the commitment and community spirit of our people – something that is central to our ambition to be an employer of choice and a responsible business.

“I’ll be cheering them on from the starting line in Paris and encourage everyone to get behind them and support this fantastic cause.”

If they stick to their punishing schedule, the team hope to generate as much buzz as possible in the dash to the finish line in Banbridge on Saturday (12 September). A number of cheer stations are also planned for last leg, culminating in a homecoming celebration and live broadcast at the Boulevard.

The team is aiming to raise more than £100,000 for Cash for Kids, and donations can be made via the fundraising page at: coolfm.co.uk/cycle