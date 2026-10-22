Charley Boorman’s ‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ North West 200 Film Set For Red-Carpet Premiere

The Zerofit-commissioned ‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ film that documents the history of the iconic North West 200 road race will premiere at an exclusive red-carpet event at Movie House CitySide (Yorkgate) in Belfast on November 9th.

Created by Luke Whatley-Bigg at this year’s race in May, the launch of the film has been eagerly anticipated and excitement is building further with the release of the official trailer, showcasing the incredible rollercoaster of emotions connected with the 97-year-old race that takes place on the famous Triangle Circuit between Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine.

The film was produced and directed by Charley Boorman, who also plays a central role on screen, highlighting the greats of modern-day racing as well as taking a deep dive into the storied past of the riders who have gone before.

‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ will be screened in Movie House Cinemas across Northern Ireland in late November, before being available globally on streaming services from early 2027.

The film centres on racer Glenn Irwin – the most successful superbike rider in the history of the event – who returned to the coastal causeway route following a sabbatical in 2025, as he bids to further secure his legacy of greatness at the Northern Irish race.

The Briggs North West 200’s Event Director Mervyn Whyte and his team arranged unprecedented access to the event, the riders and staff, allowing Charley to get up close and personal for the highs and lows of race week.

‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ also documents the journey that the riders’ families experience as fans, with Charley spending time with Glenn’s partner Laura, and interviewing his parents, Alan and Margaret.

There are captivating sub-plots throughout the film, including the debut of short-course specialist Storm Stacey, a return to the North West for fans’ favourite Peter Hickman, a trip to the Giant’s Causeway to meet Alastair Seeley, a true giant of the NW200 and a sit-down with the evergreen and hugely popular Jeremy McWilliams, who continues to compete at the elite level in his 60s.

Charley also meets riders and teams who are completely self-funded such as Carlton Bell Racing, offering a stark contrast between the haves and have nots of this incredible sport.

BBC Sport’s Stephen Watson – who has been broadcasting the NW200 for over 30 years – invited Charley to the Dunlop Memorial Gardens to talk him through the legacy of a family steeped in racing tradition.

‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ showcases the North West 200 like you’ve never seen it before, a treat for hardened race fans and casual supporters alike.