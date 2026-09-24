Brewing hope, one cup at a time!

Charis Cancer Care is delighted to launch its Comfort in a Cup campaign this October, with the support of two household names – Northern Ireland’s very own Jenny Bristow BEM and Thompson’s Tea. The campaign is calling on local communities across Northern Ireland to come together, put the kettle on and make a real difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.

Nestled on the banks of Lough Fea, Charis Cancer Care’s aim is that no one has to face cancer alone. As a beacon of hope, dedicated to supporting the emotional, psychological and physical wellbeing of people affected by cancer. Last year, the charity supported around 1,400 clients, delivering 9,357 sessions of counselling, complementary therapies, nutritional advice, financial guidance and, importantly, a listening ear – because everyone deserves compassion and understanding.

Speaking about her involvement in the campaign, Jenny Bristow BEM said: “I’m delighted to be supporting Charis Cancer Care’s Comfort in a Cup campaign and encourage everyone to get together with friends, family or work colleagues, host an afternoon tea party or coffee morning and raise vital funds so Charis can continue to support people affected by cancer across Northern Ireland.”

Jamie Thompson of Thompson’s Tea added: “At Thompson’s, we know there’s something special about sharing a cuppa. It’s a small act that can bring warmth and reassurance, and we are delighted to be involved again in this campaign.

“We hope that people from across Northern Ireland will register to host their own Comfort in a Cup afternoon tea or coffee morning and help raise vital funds to continue the incredible work of Charis. Your support will help ensure that when someone walks through their doors, they receive the comfort, care and encouragement they deserve – one cup of Punjana at a time.”

Speaking about the fundraising campaign, Arlene McEvoy, Head of Income Generation for Charis said “We are delighted to have Jenny Bristow and Thompson’s Tea on board and hope that with their support we will be able to smash our target of £20,000.

“We would encourage people to host their own afternoon tea, coffee morning or get-together with friends, family or work colleagues throughout October. Every cup poured and every pound raised will help the charity continue providing comfort, care and hope to those who need it most.”

Getting involved couldn’t be easier. Simply visit https://chariscancercare.org/comfort-in-a-cup/ to register your event and download your fundraising pack.

Participants will receive a helpful guide, promotional posters and even delicious recipes courtesy of Comfort in a Cup ambassador Jenny Bristow BEM.

Together, let’s make October a month of community, compassion and hope. Join us in turning cups of tea into cups of comfort – because when we come together, we can truly change lives.

To register your event and download your fundraising pack, visit:

https://chariscancercare.org/comfort-in-a-cup/